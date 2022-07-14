Dogs make residents' day at Gilead aged care

Residents at Estia Health Kilbride at Gilead were in for a treat this week when a pair of furry friends stopped by for a visit.
The Gilead aged care facility welcomed Emily Burns and Laura Ball from Pawz and Me Pet Services in Camden on Wednesday with two excited dogs ready to spread the love.
Millie and Jess, the 10-year-old Border Collie sisters, live at Ms Ball's family property in Menangle and were more than happy to receive pats from the Kilbride residents.
Some of the seniors shared stories of owning their own dogs prior to moving in and remarked on the good nature of the two visitors.
The dogs were happy to accept treats from their new friends and even got a few kisses and cuddles.
Millie and Jess were also a hit with staff and visiting family members.
The special visit will be the first of many, with the Pawz and Me team planning to visit every month with different dogs for the residents to enjoy spending time with.
