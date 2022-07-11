Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Appin Dogs prepare for debut Indigenous round

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud: Appin Dogs players William Holland, Cooper Short, Jade Ballard, and Nelson Iturrieta showing off the new jerseys for Indigenous Round. Picture: Simon Bennett

The Appin Dogs rugby league squads will be running out with a stunning new jerseys celebrating the importance of Indigenous culture this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.