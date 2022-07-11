Appin Dogs prepare for debut Indigenous round

The Appin Dogs rugby league squads will be running out with a stunning new jerseys celebrating the importance of Indigenous culture this month.
Inspired by NAIDOC Week and keen to deepen community connection, the club partnered with ARA Indigenous Services to hold its first ever Indigenous Round on Saturday, July 23.
Club president Matt Blunden said Appin Dogs always loved finding new ways to engage with people, and he was thankful to have ARA general manager Rohan Tobler-Williams' help in bringing the special round to life.
"Having Rohan involved with the club, as he was an ex-player, we spoke about having an Indigenous Round and put it out there to all three of our teams and had some really good feedback," he said. "We always love to do a lot of things within the club, general community things like barbecues and raffles, and we thought this was a great extension of that.
"We've got seven Indigenous players and they were happy to be involved."
The special jerseys were designed by Dharawal artist Jordan Ardler.
And it's not her first foray into jersey design either - Ardler has previously created a jersey design for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL Indigenous Round.
Mr Blunden said the jerseys had already proven a hit with the broader Appin Dogs community.
"We had some people order the jerseys for their kids and families as well," he said.
"One of the boys posted a photo with his little girl, she's only two years old, and she's wearing a size one or size zero jersey.
"A lot of the guys got pretty excited. Everyone commented on the design and how good it looks. Jordan has done a fantastic job."
Mr Blunden said Appin Dogs was committed to growing the Indigenous Round in the coming years and growing the cultural knowledge within the organisation. He said he was already experiencing the benefits of cultural learning in the inaugural round.
"I'm not Indigenous and this is the first time I've been involved with one of these rounds, and I'm learning as I go," Mr Blunden said.
"Rohan has been very involved with the awareness and helping us out.
"We'll be meeting with on of the local Indigenous elders to learn more as well, and we'll have a Welcome to Country on the day from Dr Shayne Williams."
Every player in each of the Appin Dogs' three teams will get a jersey to keep for themselves, ideally the first of many.
Mr Blunden thanked ARA for their financial support, and particularly the assistance of Mr Tobler-Williams and former Sydney Swans player Michael O'Loughlin, also of ARA.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
