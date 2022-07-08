Campbelltown PCYC gymnastics team headed to Nations of Origin tournament

Seven young gymnasts are headed to Newcastle this week to take part in the PCYC NSW Nations of Origin program.
Campbelltown PCYC's Daphne Ah-Ki, Alex Petrie, Emily Allen, Charlize Tonna, Jenara Walters, Amina Khalil and Ishaa Sadanandan will be among the almost 1500 young people from across the state competing in gymnastics, basketball, netball, rugby league and Football 5s.
This marks the first year gymanstics has been included in the program, which requires behavioural and school attendance standards, and cultimates in the multi-sports tournament.
The kids will represent their families, communities and Indigenous Nations with pride at Nations of Origin, which was created in consultation with Aboriginal communities across NSW to celebrate the country's diverse Indigenous culture and its deep impact on our history and stories.
Campbelltown PCYC gymnastics coach Aleaha Faron said this was an excellent opportunity for the girls.
"All participants within this team are relatively new to the sport," she said.
"They have been training for the last couple of years for TeamGym but due to COVID-19 they were unable to actually get out there and compete.
"This team works amazingly well together. The encouragement and support they share for one another is out of this world.
"Through their time training together they have become a very tight-knit group of girls who share beautiful friendships with one another."
Ms Faron said their camaraderie could be seen through their routines, which they helped create themselves.
"The girls had a lot of say when creating their routines," she said.
"They had formed a panel of sorts to discuss music options and potential skill assignment taking into account each others' abilities and together with the guidance of their coach, they have created routines they are proud and excited to share."
Ms Faron said the team had been looking forward to the event and couldn't wait to compete in Newcastle on July 14.
"The team want nothing more than to get out there and have fun," she said.
"They have been hanging to get within the TeamGym world of performing and competing, and absolutely cannot wait to do so. This team is a team whose main priority is to walk away from participating at events knowing they've all put in their best and had a complete blast doing so."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
