Hannah Darlington re-signs with Thunder

Campbelltown-Camden Ghosts product Hannah Darlington has signed a three-year extension with the Sydney Thunder.
The superstar all-rounder captained the WBBL squad last year and hopes to help lead the green machine to another premiership victory this season.
Darlington, a former Westfields Sports High student, signed a rookie contract with the club as a 15-year-old and now has five more years of experience under her belt leading into WBBL|08.
The proud Kamiloroi woman has also played for Australia in T20 and ODI formats.
"I was really excited to get offered a long term deal," the fast bowler said.
"I think after spending five years at the club now since I was 15, it's been a while but it's a real honour to have that hard work pay off and allow me to stay with the club."
Darlington was previously named WWBL|05 Young Gun and picked in the Team of the Tournament in both WBBL|06 and WBBL|07.
She maintains a great passion for the lime green team.
"We always speak abut the Thunder Nation, our fans, our environment and I guess our home ground at Blacktown is 10 minutes down the road from where I grew up," she said.
"It's the team I supported, I was at the first ever game at Howell Oval and these are all the small things that make up the reasons why I love playing for this club.
"The support they've given me and everything we've been through, whether it was a title win, hubs, travelling - these things kind of stand out but it's more the off-field stuff and the community aspect that we have to our club."
The fixture for WBBL|08 was also announced this week, and the tournament will kick off on October 13.
The Thunder kicks off their run facing the Hobart Hurricanes at home in Blacktown on October 14, followed by the Perth Scorchers on the 16th, also at Blacktown.
They face the Hurricanes again just two days later, still at home, before heading over to Western Australia for their second clash against the Scorchers on October 22.
Battles against the Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers follow in the next five games, before finally coming up against the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers.
The final regular season game is against the Strikers at North Sydney Oval on November 20.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
