Hannah Darlington re-signs with Thunder

By Jess Layt
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:03am
Hannah Darlington. Picture: Jamila Toderas

Campbelltown-Camden Ghosts product Hannah Darlington has signed a three-year extension with the Sydney Thunder.

