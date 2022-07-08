Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser
Our People

Firie hangs up the hose after more than 35 years

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Andrews firefighter Rob Jansen is hanging up the hose after almost 40 years in the job. Pictures: Chris Lane

After almost 40 years helping to keep people safe, Rob Jansen is finally hanging up the hose.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.