Firie hangs up the hose after more than 35 years

After almost 40 years helping to keep people safe, Rob Jansen is finally hanging up the hose.
The St Andrews Fire and Rescue Inspector started his first shift with Fire and Rescue on July 19, 1985 at Burwood as a 25-year-old, and suited up for the final time at St Andrews on Friday, July 8.
"I've got a bit of mixed feelings," he said.
"I'll miss it, but I look forward to what's coming."
Inspector Jansen grew up in Smithfield and was told more than once that he should give a career as a first responder a go.
"I had a friend who knew someone who was in the fire brigade, and he recommended I should try it out," he said.
"My school teacher has also told me I should get into a career in emergency services.
"So I applied through the entrance exam and was put on a reserve list, then I got called up six months later."
From starting at Burwood in '85, Inspector Jansen's career has taken him across western Sydney.
The Burwood stint lasted four years, before he was a relieving firefighter at Parramatta, Smithfield, Fairfield and Cabramatta.
At the latter he was promoted to station officer, and stayed there for eight years.
Inspector Jansen then moved on to St Marys, where he was promoted to a Duty Commander rank, and did relieving work out of St Andrews, Parramatta and country towns like Wagga Wagga and Dubbo.
Finally he worked at Ashfield for one year before settling permanently at St Andrews in 2014.
"Around that time my wife and I moved to Gregory Hills, so it was perfect really," Inspector Jansen said.
"I always enjoyed the initial studies at the training college, and I absorbed all the studies and practical training that we've kept doing over the years.
"I've just maintained an enthusiasm for this job the entire time. You're continually doing training and building up experiences, and all that makes you prepared for whatever challenges are thrown your way."
It's not just the physical side that Inspector Jansen has enjoyed, it's also the friends he's met along the way.
He said there was plenty of camaraderie in Fire and Rescue and plenty of exciting challenges.
"You get to use your knowledge and skills to come to the best conclusion that you can," Inspector Jansen said.
"It's always good to see the smiling faces of children, too, when we do open days or school visits.
"They're always keen to see the lights flashing on the trucks and spray some water through the hoses.
"All the firefighters get a bit of job satisfaction out of seeing that."
While animals needing to be rescued from places they shouldn't be is always interesting and challenging - especially the larger farm animals like horses and cows - it's the fires and floods that he's attended which loom the largest in Inspector's Jansen's mind.
"There's been some of the bigger fires in Macarthur and we've had a few warehouse fires in Liverpool that were intense," he said.
"The last major bushfire a few years ago that involved Wattle Grove and the army base at Holsworthy barracks was another.
"I attended the Upstairs at Fred's fire in Camden, and some years ago the flooding in Picton.
"I attended that evening and the bottom of the main street was all flooded up to the hotel.
"We've also had many rescues from Mermaids Pool in Tahmoor."
What's become more concerning in recent years was the inaccessibility of new housing developments.
"With house fires there's challenges of keeping up with all the new streets being built, and access through the new suburbs like Oran Park, Austral, Spring Farm and all those places that can be hard to get to," he said.
While it might be the end of an era for one Jansen, there's another to carry on the name with Fire and Rescue.
Rob's daughter has followed her father into the same career.
"She's been doing it for about three and a half years now and she's based at Guildford Fire Station," Inspector Jansen said.
"It was a bit of a surprise when she said that she wanted to do this job too, but she's always been very sporty.
"She eventually got through all the tests and she hasn't looked back."
Congratulations on a wonderful career Inspector Jansen!
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
