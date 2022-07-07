Horse rescued from storage tank at Belimbla Park

It was a big day for an exhausted stock horse today, after firies helped rescue the animal from a storage tank at Belimbla Park.
Crews were called to the Wanawong Street property shortly after 8am on Thursday, July 7 after receiving reports the horse was trapped.
Jester, a five-year-old chestnut, had fallen into the storage tank which was thankfully half-filled with water from the recent rains, breaking the horse's fall.
The 400-kilogram horse was distressed at his situation, but Fire and Rescue crews from Narellan and Liverpool, police and RFS crews from The Oaks, West Hoxton and the Southern Highlands worked hard to free him as quickly as possible.
The Liverpool crew was equipped with specialist heavy animal-lifting equipment to remove Jester from the tank.
The firies drained the water from the tank and, borrowing an excavator from a neighbour (Adzy's Earth Moving), rigged several slings in order to carefully lift Jester to safety.
He was then assessed on scene by a vet.
"Great work from all agencies involved in the removal of little Jester after he found his way into an old water tank," The Oaks RFS posted to Facebook.
"With the help from a local business, Fire and Rescue had him out in no time."
Fire and Rescue Narellan posted that the rescue took two hours and a lot of team work to reach such a successful result.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
