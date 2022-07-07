School holiday fun at Ed.Square: photos

Kids can get their creative juices flowing at Ed.Square with fun activities these school holidays.
The Edmondson Park shopping centre planned two special free events for the kids, with a dessert decorating station and veggie patch on the menu.
Advertisement
During this week, kids were able to visit the Sweet Street activation and create and decorate their own tasty treats, including donuts and cakes, as well as rainbow bread making.
Running July 12-14 is a special veggie patch, where kids will receive their own eco pot to decorate and can select a seedling to plant and take home with them.
There are 30-minute sessions held between 11am-2pm, with 15-minute breaks in between.
Visit edsquare.shopping for full details and to secure your place.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.