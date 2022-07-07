Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Rains can't keep school holiday fun away at Chill Fest: photos

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 7 2022 - 5:28am, first published 4:36am
After a rough start due to the intense weather at the weekend, Campbelltown's Chill Fest is back in action!

