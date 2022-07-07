Rains can't keep school holiday fun away at Chill Fest: photos

After a rough start due to the intense weather at the weekend, Campbelltown's Chill Fest is back in action!
Parents and children are making the most of the school holiday break at the Koshigaya Park festival now that the heavy rains have dried up.
The ice rink has proven popular, with kids big and small gliding across the ice and hanging onto penguin helpers.
There's also a slew of carnival rides including a carousel, swinging chairs and more.
Locals can also snack on some treats from the alpine food village and enjoy the sounds of live music - not to mention the extravagant ice forest.
Campbelltown Council has installed pathways across the festival area to aid movement during the wet.
The event runs 11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday, and 11am-11pm Friday and Saturday throughout the holiday period, ending Sunday, July 17.
Find out more about the festival and secure ride tickets and activity coupons at the Chill Fest website.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
