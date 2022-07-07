Score double pass to new mystery Where the Crawdads Sing

A mysterious girl from the North Carolina marshes is put on trial after one of the men she knows in town is found dead.
That's the story in the upcoming film adaption of popular Delia Owens novel Where the Crawdads Sing, which hits cinemas on July 21.
To celebrate the release, Australian Community Media has a bunch of double passes to give away to lucky readers, thanks to our friends at Sony Pictures Releasing.
The captivating mystery follows the story of Kya (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People and Fresh), a girl who was abandoned and raise herself in the dangerous marshland.
Known as the 'Marsh Girl', rumours of Kya circulated around her Barkley Cove home, isolating the bright girl from her community.
Kya is drawn to two men from town, opening herself up to a new and startling world. But when one of them is killed, the community decides Marsh Girl is the lead suspect.
As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened in Barkley Cove becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.
Directed by Olivia Newman, Where the Crawdads Sing is produced by Reese Witherspoon and co-stars Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects), Harris Dickinson (The King's Man), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) and David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum).
The film hits cinemas from Thursday, July 21.
ACM has a bunch of in-season double passes to Where the Crawdads Sing to give away to lucky readers.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which court room drama is your favourite, and why.
Entries close Friday, July 15.
Please read the terms and conditions.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
