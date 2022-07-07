Whether they've got two left feet or have been known to cut a rug or two in their time, the folks at one Glenfield aged care facility are all equally able to join in with an innovative new program.
Described as a 'creating ageing activity', Dancewise has been introduced at Whiddon's Easton Park facility to great success.
The program gives residents the opportunity for self-expression, creativity and movement no matter what their level of mobility.
Dance moves are taken from a range of dance styles and are suitable for all involved.
Former police office Ron Trotter took up Dancewise at Easton Park eight months ago. The 88-year-old hasn't looked back since, and Whiddon reports improvements in his confidence, movement and steadiness on his feed.
Mr Trotter said he had never been a dancer, but loves that Dancewise gives him a chance to exercise to enjoyable music and leaves him feeling relaxed and fresh.
Staff have been trained by the Dance Health Alliance to implement the program at Whiddon, and residents are also encouraged to share their own dance moves. The music chosen also brings back special memories for many participants, and supports their physical, mental and emotional health.
Dancewise was introduced as part of Whiddon's strategic focus on wellbeing. That focus is being further strengthened by rebranding the facility's Leisure and Lifestyle team members to Wellbeing and Lifestyle team members, in recognition of the important role they have ensuring residents have access to social care and are connected to the outside world and enjoying activities.
Research demonstrates regular participation in dance program can reduce cognitive impairment by up to 76 per cent.
Dancewise was designed to enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of people with Parkinson's disease, and has now been extended for people with dementia and mobility issues.
