Dancing aids physical, mental health

July 7 2022 - 1:30am
Staying young: Dancewise classes in action at Whiddon's Easton Park Glenfield aged care facility. Picture: Supplied

Whether they've got two left feet or have been known to cut a rug or two in their time, the folks at one Glenfield aged care facility are all equally able to join in with an innovative new program.

