Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Briar Road students honoured at awards

July 7 2022 - 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honoured: Briar Road Public School's Serenity Brown and Aynahla Alone received awards last week. Picture: Supplied

Briar Road Public School students Aynahla Alone and Serenity Brown are proof you're never too young to show leadership when it comes to cultural knowledge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.