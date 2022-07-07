Briar Road students honoured at awards

Briar Road Public School students Aynahla Alone and Serenity Brown are proof you're never too young to show leadership when it comes to cultural knowledge.
The year 3 students were award winners at the school's annual NAIDOC Awards held last week, which bring together community and students to celebrate their combined achievement in cultural development and Aboriginal education.
"This year's theme is Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up, and it sings to the heart of what we all need to do as Australians," school principal Tammy Anderson said.
The awards honour both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students, recognising that culture is for all to understand and participate in, as well as acknowledging the work of the Aboriginal community.
"There are many people who have been champions of change and our school is certainly thankful for them," Ms Anderson said.
Stand-out students at the 2022 awards included Aynahla and Serenity.
Aynahla is an Aboriginal student who has developed her leadership skills in the area of cultural knowledge. She is a key member of the Aboriginal student dance group and is an active member of the Aboriginal student body. She is of Gamilaroi and Tongan descent and has been praised as a great role model.
Serenity, who is of Maori descent, has shown curiosity and advocacy during cultural lessons, the school reports, and brings a wealth of knowledge to First Nations education. She has only recently transitioned to the school but is already highly respected by her peers and is viewed as a role model for other students.
The 2022 NAIDOC Awards were held as a sit-down dinner in the school hall on Dharawal country - the first time in-person since their 2019 inception.
"We continued to celebrate the achievements through virtual awards, however being together face to face gives us the opportunity to be with community and celebrate cultural excellence," Ms Anderson said.
