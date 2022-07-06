Is Taika Waititi the most exciting person making movies at the moment?
Our talented Kiwi neighbour seems to be everywhere right now - from voicing a character in the new Lightyear film and producing pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, to writing, directing and starring in some of the best movies of the last few years.
He arrived on most people's radars with Hunt for the Wilderpeople (even though he'd already made a slew of great films), followed closely with his exceptional reinvigoration of Thor in the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok.
But Waititi didn't stop there - he won an Oscar for his work on Jojo Rabbit, and is now back with the exceptionally fun and action-packed Thor: Love and Thunder, filmed right here in Australia.
If you like Marvel films, you'll love this one.
Thor is more ridiculous than ever (which is a high compliment for the himbo), the returning Dr Jane Foster is wielding Mjolnir, Christian Bale plays an exceptional villain and there are two screaming goats.
We all already knew Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman were excellent in their roles, but Portman especially brings even more depth to the character with this instalment.
Fans will be surprised by the direction Dr Foster's journey takes, and might be conflicted about the destination, but they won't be able to deny the beauty of Waititi's story.
But it's Bale who is the stand-out performer in a film filled with stand-out performances.
His turn as Gorr the God Butcher is menacing and heartbreaking. Bale is one of the best actors Hollywood has to offer, and this performance is just another notch on his impressive belt.
Gorr, in possession of a very special and mythic sword, decides that 'all gods must die', and flits across the universe taking out major and minor gods.
He soon has his eyes set on our beloved Thor, and takes some precious commodities to lure the God of Thunder to his trap.
With the newly powered-up Jane (a squiz at any of the trailers or posters would tell you she's rocking the Thor get-up herself), rocky sidekick Korg (Waititi again), and 'king' of New Asgard Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in tow, Thor seeks help from his idol, Zeus.
Russell Crowe plays Zeus in one of his few solely comedic roles, and his scenes are hilarious. Much like Ragnarok's trip to the trash planet, the crew's venture to Zeus' haven for gods is pure joy.
Hemsworth and Waititi have described the film as a rom-com, and it certainly has more of a romantic comedy structure than any previous MCU entry, but the pair have managed to balance light action and comedy with some truly moving scenes.
Love and Thunder is also packed with cameos, from the Guardians of the Galaxy crew to Sam Neill, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth reprising their roles as Asgardian actors.
And the music deserves its own special billing. Guns n Roses hits soundtrack the film in the same way Led Zeppelin was used in Ragnarok. It's everything you could want and more.
You'd be a fool to miss Thor: Love and Thunder.
Don't forget to stick around for the post-credit scenes - they're magic!
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
