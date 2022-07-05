Campbelltown police charge officer with stalking

Campbelltown police have charged a 36-year-old officer after he allegedly accessed NSWPF and RMS systems without authorisation.
The man, a constable attached to the South West Metropolitan Region, was charged following investigations into alleged unauthorised computer access and stalking offences.
Police from Campbelltown City Police Area Command began an investigation in December last year into allegations the officer had made unauthorised accesses to the NSWPF and RMS computer systems.
Following inquiries, the 36-year-old was yesterday (Tuesday, July 5), issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice (FCAN), for the alleged offences of unauthorised access to/or modification of restricted data held in a computer (five counts) and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear.
He is due to appear in Campbelltown Local Court next Tuesday, July 12.
Police say the officer's employment status is under review.
