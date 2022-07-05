Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Campbelltown police charge officer with stalking

Updated July 6 2022 - 12:07am, first published July 5 2022 - 11:57pm
Campbelltown police have charged a 36-year-old officer after he allegedly accessed NSWPF and RMS systems without authorisation.

