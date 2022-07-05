UPDATED: Man missing from Ingleburn found

A 34-year-old man reported missing from Ingleburn yesterday has been found safe and well.
Tuira Vaine-Keu, who has a brain injury and limited cognitive function, was reported missing to police after he was last seen at his Sackville Street home about 5.30am on Tuesday.
Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command were notified when he could not be located and commenced inquiries immediately into his whereabouts.
Following extensive inquiries, including a geo-targeted alert and public appeal for assistance, the man was located in Maroubra about 3.40am this morning (Wednesday 6 July 2022).
Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man with a brain injury reported missing from Ingleburn today.
Tuira Vaine-Keu was last seen at his home on Sackville Street about 5.30am on Tuesday, July 5.
The 34-year-old has a severe brain injury and limited cognitive abilities, so police hold concerns for his welfare.
People in the Ingleburn, Macquarie Fields and Minto areas will receive a geo-targeting alert on their phones urging them to keep an eye out for Mr Vaine-Keu. The message will come from +6144444444 and is not a scam.
Police were notified when Mr Vaine-Keu could not be located, and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts immediately.
Mr Vaine-Keu is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, of solid build, about 175 centimetres tall, with short black hair and facial hair.
It is not known what Mr Vaine-Keu was last seen wearing, however he may be in tracksuit pants and a jumper, and he may not be wearing any shoes.
He is known to frequent Ingleburn Train Station.
Anyone with information on Mr Vaine-Keu's whereabouts is urged to contact Campbelltown Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
