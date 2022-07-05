Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

UPDATED: Man missing from Ingleburn found

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 5:39am
Tuira Vaine-Keu. Picture: NSW Police

UPDATE

A 34-year-old man reported missing from Ingleburn yesterday has been found safe and well.

