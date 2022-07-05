Get your hands on new romance novel

A former stockbroker-turner-farmer and a commitment-phobe family researcher are both single in the rural town of Clarence.
What else are the townsfolk to do but try a little match-making?
That's the story in Stella Quinn's latest novel A Town Like Clarence. To celebrate the release of the novel this month, Australian Community Media has seven copies to give away to lucky readers, thanks to our friends at HarperCollins.
The book sees Kirsty Fox arrive in Clarence to dig up information about a WWII figure from her family's past. She has no intention of sticking around, because she's not someone who ever sticks around.
But that doesn't stop the locals trying to play Cupid and pair her up with the recently-returned Joey Miles, who has come home after leaving his stockbroking career in flames.
He's hoping farming will provide a brand-new challenge and isn't looking for a romantic endeavour.
Quinn's characters break their gender norms in A Town Like Clarence, defying expectations.
Kirsty is a pilot who's handy on the tools, while Joey couldn't operate a whipper-snipper to save his life.
The author said there was a very deliberate reason for her characters' strengths and weaknesses.
"I have four kids and they're all pretty opinionated, particularly the youngest, who has appointed herself the 'judgement police' in our house," she said.
"If she finds me guilty of a non-politically-correct utterance she swoops down on me like a kookaburra after an earthworm. It makes me think about bias.
"For example, I might write something like 'Joey was so mad he wanted to punch a hole in the wall' and then I'd think 'oh no, my pesky vigilante child will accuse me of perpetuating gender expectations', and I'd rethink what I'm writing."
ACM has seven copies of A Town Like Clarence to give away.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which career you would like to try if you were to quit your job today, and why.
Entries close July 19.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
