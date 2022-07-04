Bishop visits to bless new facilities at Edmondson Park school

More than $30 million worth of new facilities were officially opened at St Francis Catholic College on Friday.
Bishop Brian Mascord of the Wollongong Diocese visited the Edmondson Park school to perform an officially blessing at a special assembly in front of the school community.
Advertisement
The new facilities at the school include 18 general learning areas; purpose-built technologies, science, creative and performing arts facilities; and a 1700-seat multi-purpose hall/all-weather playground space with two indoor multi-sport courts.
St Francis principal Simon Abernethy said the new facilities were critical in ensuring families in Edmondson Park and surrounds had the opportunity to choose a school that was right for them and their children.
"Our new facilities have transformed the way we teach and learn and created many more opportunities for the wider Edmondson Park community to come together," he said. "We are an incredibly diverse community, offering families of all backgrounds a welcoming and inclusive experience, inspired by the model of Jesus."
The last few years have seen rapid growth for the St Francis community.
The school was founded in 2017 with just 178 students from kindergarten to year 7, and has grown to now welcome 1250 students all the way up to year 12.
"We have experienced phenomenal growth since we opened our doors," Mr Abernethy said.
"We continue to see high demand from Catholic families, as well as families from other faith backgrounds and those who hold no religious beliefs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.