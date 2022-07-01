Campbelltown SES crews honoured this week

This year has kept the Campbelltown SES volunteers busier than most, and their hard work was honoured at a special reception this week.
As the expected downpour to start July kicks off, Macarthur residents are once again thinking back to the flooding of February and March, where our SES members played a vital role in assisting with rescues and safety measures.
Campbelltown Council hosted a reception at Campbelltown Arts Centre this week to say thank you to the volunteers who kept Macarthur safe.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss praised the crews who worked day and night across Campbelltown and the broader region to ensure the safety of all community members.
"Local SES volunteers went above and beyond during the recent wet weather events to keep people safe and help others protect their properties or limit damage," he said.
"I was also very proud of the support provided by council staff during this period and would like to thank the Rural Fire Service volunteers who also supported the SES efforts."
Each SES volunteer received a certificate of appreciation during the reception.
