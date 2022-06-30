'Particularly concerning': Calls for Macarthur residents to get free flu shots

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a flu shot, with the free jab period extended in NSW until July 17.
The free flu shot iniatitive was extended an extra couple of weeks due to concerns vaccination rates were not where they needed to be.
Data provided by the Australian Immunisation Register as of June 26 shows only one in four children aged under five has had a flu shot, while the figures drops to 18 per cent for kids aged five to 15.
The figures indicate an even smaller vaccination rate than the state average among children in Macarthur.
In Camden, 19.3 per cent of children aged between six months and five years had gotten the jab, while the number shrunk to 17.2 per cent in Campbelltown. Wollondilly was closest to the state average with 20.1 per cent vaccinated.
Even fewer children aged five to 15 were vaccinated locally; just 15.4 per cent in Camden, 14 per cent in Campbelltown and 15.8 per cent in Wollondilly.
Wollondilly is the most vaccinated of the three LGAs, with 31.5 per cent of the population (above six months old) getting the jab, compared to 27.2 per cent in Campbelltown and 27.6 per cent in Camden.
Campbelltown is ranked 12th lowest out of 128 LGAs for overall flu vaccination uptake, and Camden is not far behind.
Macarthur's most vaccinated age group are the over-65s, with 66.6 per cent of senior Camdenites jabbed, 60.4 per cent in Campbelltown and an impressive 69.9 per cent in the shire.
Mr Hazzard said the low vaccination rates which, particularly in the south-west including our neighbours in Fairfield and Liverpool, were worrying.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID," Mr Hazzard said.
"It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today."
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the low uptake in Sydney's west and south-west was a concern and urged more people to come forward for their influenza vaccination to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations.
"More than 1000 people presented to our EDs with flu-like illness last week and almost 165 were so unwell they were admitted, including very young children," Dr Chant said.
"Please take advantage of the offer of the free vaccination to protect yourself against the flu this winter. There is plenty of supply and appointments available at GPs and pharmacies."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
