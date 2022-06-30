Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

'Particularly concerning': Calls for Macarthur residents to get free flu shots

CB
JL
By Chris Boulous, and Jess Layt
Updated June 30 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Particularly concerning': Calls for Macarthur residents to get free flu shots

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a flu shot, with the free jab period extended in NSW until July 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.