Martial arts school helps breast cancer survivor build physical, mental strength

After being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2018 and going through chemotherapy, Anna De Nuntiis was feeling down, mentally and physically.
The Oran Park resident got to a stage where she hadn't been able to properly move her arms for about a year, and often thought about what would happen if she were to die.
She was encouraged to go to a gym to work on getting some movement back as she entered remission, but Ms De Nuntiis decided she'd like to give something else a try.
"My son was doing karate and I thought, well, if I can't move and could try and give this a go to start with," the 50-year-old said.
"Slowly, slowly, movement started coming back. It was unbelievable."
Ms De Nuntiis said it was more than just the physical activity that was seeing her improve, it was the mental strength she was gaining as well.
She credits Toodakan Self Defense Academy at Smeaton Grange for helping her realise that mental fortitude.
Ms De Nuntiis said masters John Tooby and Lincoln Harris helped her so much, and she was so thankful for what they've give her.
"This place has really helped me out mentally," she said.
"There's times where you're thinking you're going to die, 'where are my kids going to go?'.
"Cancer is always in your head and Toodakan has helped me overcome that.
"If the mind is not there, the body doesn't work and they've brought me to a really mentally-focussed place.
"I've said to them before, 'if it wasn't for you, I don't know where I'd be'."
Ms De Nuntiis now attends Toodakan six days a week and is the academy's biggest fan.
She's quick to praise their family-orientated atmosphere and dedication to the Macarthur community, having operated in the region for 35 years (starting in Bradbury before moving to Smeaton Grange).
Master Tooby said Ms De Nuntiis was just as important to the rest of the Toodakan family.
"Anna is an inspiration to all the students at the academy and is an amazing example of what a person can overcome with the mental discipline and will power to never give in," he said.
"Our students are all here for their own individual reasons, but they work together as extended family to realise those individual goals."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
