Kamilaroi man Matty Mills loves that NAIDOC week shines a light on the many rich and diverse First Nations people, groups and organisations - but hopes that respect is extended all year round.
The Getaway presenter who grew up in Claymore is excited to once again be a part of the line-up on the SBS suite of programs during this NAIDOC week, running July 3-10. He will appear as the entertainment reporter on SBS' Big Mob Brekky - Australia's only all-Indigenous breakfast TV program.
Advertisement
"It's the third year this year and it's bigger and better," Mills said. "It started at Taronga Zoo as an outdoor, 'bare bones' production. It was elevated to the studio last year, and now we've got a lot of different areas within the studio which we'll be utilising, including a cooking area and an entertainment space.
"It's an incredible morning show that really showcases and amplifies First Nations voices - something I feel this country should have all year round."
Mills said it was he had always wanted to be an entertainment reporter and was proud to be a part of the Big Mob Brekky team
"When the show was first put to air I loved it and I had the dream of one day working on the show," he said.
"Then a year later I got the call and was asked it I could come on board as the entertainment reported, and since then I've worked closely with NITV and SBS. It's been a great passion of mine to connect with mob all across the country and share stories."
Mills says NAIDOC week is a great chance to have important conversations.
"NAIDOC week is widely recognised as a significant week for the whole country and I think it is a time we're able to showcase pride for culture each year," he said.
"It's a week to reflect. Each year that it comes around it really does prove how far we've come and how much better our country is getting when we talk about First Nations voices being heard and the truth-telling aspect of our country. This year's theme is Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up - it's a wonderful theme, a call to action not just for First Nations people but the wider community as well, to make sure we're on the same truth-telling journey. It should be front and centre of all conversations around First Nations governance and voices."
Mills particularly hopes the Australian media landscape grows to better reflect First Nations voices.
"We have an opportunity in this country to show and reflect society within the media and I believe when we do that, people who haven't had an opportunity to see themselves on screen, to see their community represented in media, will feel heard and feel seen and that can change their whole life.
"We need to not only see First Nations people on NITV, but on mainstream media.
"When a First Nations person gets in, we need the doors to be left open for more people to come inside as well. That's how I see my role as infiltrating mainstream media. I don't want it to be just me."
Mills encouraged First Nations people looking to break into TV to hold fast and make their own opportunities.
"As someone who grew up in housing commission in Claymore, I was always strong-minded and had a tenacity about me - I always asked and never waited for people to hand something to me," he said. "If you want something, 'no' is not the answer. You can't wait around hoping someone is going to notice you - it's not coming on a silver platter. If you want it, go out and do the damn thing - don't wait! Don't be afraid to knock on the door."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.