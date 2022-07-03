"It's a week to reflect. Each year that it comes around it really does prove how far we've come and how much better our country is getting when we talk about First Nations voices being heard and the truth-telling aspect of our country. This year's theme is Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up - it's a wonderful theme, a call to action not just for First Nations people but the wider community as well, to make sure we're on the same truth-telling journey. It should be front and centre of all conversations around First Nations governance and voices."