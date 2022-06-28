Budget gets mixed review from Macarthur pollies

The NSW Government handed down its 2022/23 Budget last week, and while it was praised by Liberal Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves, Macquarie Fields MP Anoulack Chanthivong (Labor) was less than impressed.
Mr Sidgreaves took to Facebook to draw attention to some of the features he thought were highlights in the Budget.
"Its key focus is on families and securing a brighter future for the people of this state," he said.
"Some of the highlights include: record investment in health and frontline emergency care; cost of living saving measures; investing in affordable and accessible childcare and creating a universal year of pre-Kindergarten; keeping NSW moving forward with $112.7 billion infrastructure program; and support to get people into home ownership."
However, Mr Chanthivong said the Budget 'failed to deliver' for people in his electorate.
"Once again, zero dollars from this Liberal Government to fund a long overdue accessibility upgrade at Macquarie Fields Station," he said. "Our community is repeatedly overlooked when it comes to fair access to railway stations. How much longer must our community wait? I've been fighting for a lift at Macquarie Fields Station since first elected in 2015 and I won't give up.
"It is unacceptable and grossly unfair that people with disability, the frail and elderly and people with prams or luggage are unable to use Macquarie Fields Station due to the Liberal Government's neglect."
Mr Chanthivong welcomed funding allocated to new primary and high schools in Edmondson Park, but said they should have been delivered earlier.
He is calling on the high school to be fast-tracked, with the primary school due to open next year.
"Families have waited too long for local schools to be delivered and our children deserve better," he said. "The time to deliver local schools for local children is now."
Campbelltown MP Greg Warren, the opposition spokesman for Western Sydney, said Labor's Budget Reply would have a focus on early education.
Their reply states a Labor government would build 100 public pre-schools co-located in public primary schools.
"If elected, we will act to deliver affordable and accessible pre-school places for all families," Mr Warren said. "Keeping families waiting until 2030 is unfair and unacceptable."
He also highlighted Labor's plan to ease the driving toll burden on motorists.
"We know this Government's track record when it comes to tolls and privatisation," Mr Warren said. "Unfortunately, it is always residents of west and south-west Sydney who are hardest hit."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
