Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Minto Cobras top club for #RESPECT

June 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud: The Minto Cobras have been crowned #RESPECT club of the year. Picture: Supplied

The Minto Cobras Junior Rugby League Football Club has been crowned 2022 #RESPECT Club of the Year for promoting positive game-day behaviour toward referees.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.