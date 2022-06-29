Minto Cobras top club for #RESPECT

The Minto Cobras Junior Rugby League Football Club has been crowned 2022 #RESPECT Club of the Year for promoting positive game-day behaviour toward referees.
The club will receive $2000 thanks to the support of McDonald's. They were one of 250 NSWRL clubs to take the #RESPECT pledge this season.
"The club has a new committee this year and they are working really hard to ensure they run a good club," NSW community rugby league manager Peter Clarke said.
"I am pleased to see that their efforts throughout this weekend have lead to them receiving this award.
"A positive game day environment is important in attracting new players and referees to our game and it has been a great initiative with Clubs across the state all getting involved and spreading the message."
#RESPECT Round, which was held in May, focuses on game day behaviour toward referees and serves as a reminder to promote a positive environment.
