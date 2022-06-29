Coutts lawyers allowed four-day work week

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that there are many different ways to work.
From pivoting businesses to offer delivery, to vacating the office and working from home, many Macarthur locals have changed the way they go about their profession in the last couple of years.
The folks at Coutts Lawyers and Conveyancers - which has bases in Campbelltown, Camden, Narellan and Tahmoor - are enjoying a new flexible way of working.
Working long and arduous hours has traditionally been part and parcel of the legal profession, but Coutts has instituted a new policy that allows workers more control over their hours.
Senior lawyers now have the option to reduce their work schedules to four days, with no salary decrease. Billable targets for lawyers who participate in this policy, will also be reduced by 10 per cent - so there is no pressure to work longer hours during the four days.
Managing partner Adriana Care said traditional working expectations for law firms disproportionately disadvantaged women.
"I have worked for law firms of different sizes and calibres - from international to boutique. I realised that people, particularly women, would often be passed over for promotions if management felt their life commitments would prevent them from working demanding schedules," she said.
"People often believe they don't have a choice and need to sacrifice their personal life to climb up the corporate ladder or earn money.
"This policy provides flexibility with no financial or career ramifications, so we provide more opportunities for people to succeed."
Partner Karena Nicholls said balance was vital.
"Being burnt out is often considered a badge of honour in law," she said.
"However, Coutts hopes to shift this mentality and show that achieving great legal outcomes isn't necessarily tied to wearing yourself down.
"Work-life balance is essential to employee wellbeing. When we reduce a layer of burden from our employee's lives, this enables them to be more clear-headed, focused, and motivated at work."
The new policy follows working initiatives already implemented - including tailoring work schedules to account for school drop-offs and pick-ups.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
