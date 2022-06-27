Eschol Park Football Club event set to pass $20,000 for charity

There was a see of pink and blue jerseys at the Eschol Park Football Club grounds at the weekend as the club celebrated its annual charity weekend.
Team from all age groups had home games at the weekend as the club put on a special carnival fun day to help raise money for research into breast and prostate cancers.
Peter Anjos, vice president of juniors, said it was an amazing event.
"It's the biggest event, I think , that a sporting club holds in the Macarthur area," he said.
"In 2020 we raised just over $20,000 even though we went into lockdown at 6pm that same evening.
"This year it looks like we're on track to go over that $20,000 mark.
"The club makes no money off of Pink and Blue Day, it's all run by volunteers and every cent raised on the day goes directly to the Cancer Council."
The charity initiative was born about a decade ago, after one of the club's members was diagnosed with breast cancer and later lost her life.
"As a club we organised what was then a pink day which later morphed into a pink and blue day, for equal representation of men's cancer as well, and to raise awareness," Anjos said.
"It makes us proud. The committee has done a tremendous job."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
