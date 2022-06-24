Youth service honours generous donor for 15 years of support

Not everyone is lucky enough to grow up in a stable, consistent home environment.
That's where organisations like ACE AfterCare and Youth and Homelessness Services come in, helping young people who have left out-of-home care to find their feet and start their independent lives.
Now one of the biggest supporters of the organisation, which has a base in Campbelltown, has been honoured for her ongoing commitment.
Helen Pensgrave has been donating her time and money to the support of ACE for about 15 years, and said the work they did to help youths was very impressive.
"It's such important work that the majority of us have probably never even thought about," she said.
"For a young person that has been in state care, at a certain age that financial support and people looking after you ceases.
"That's where ACE steps in and assists those young people in getting out into the real world. They help with basic, practical things like lining up their accommodation, lining up Medicare cards, getting driving licenses which are so important for careers.
"It's the really practical things that make a difference, not just spiritual assistance."
Ms Pensgrave said she was proud to help out in the best way should could - with financial assistance and taking an interest.
She was honoured the ACE team held a special lunch for her at their Campbelltown to say thank you.
"It was amazing, they told me how financially I helped and I thought 'I have been good, haven't I'," Ms Pensgrave joked.
"I was totally blown away with the kindness shown to me.
"They're totally passionate and committed to their work, and I was quite interested to ask them questions. I hope other people appreciate them too."
Ms Pensgrave began her philanthropic journey with ACE by donating $3000 towards their Christmas celebration back in 2007.
The party was for many of the youths the only festive even they'd get to enjoy over the holiday period.
In 2012, Ms Pensgrave continued her generosity when she was asked if she could help support the ACE AfterCare Program which was at risk of losing much valued and needed employees.
Her immediate response was a commitment to donate $20,000 towards the program.
ACE AfterCare coordinator Rossana Creighton said the organisation was lucky to have Ms Pensgrave's support.
"We're truly blessed to be the recipients of Helen's ongoing care and philanthropy," she said.
"We all have immense gratitude and appreciation of the difference this makes for some of the most vulnerable and marginalised young people in our community."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
