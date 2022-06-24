Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Pembroke pays tribute to long serving volunteer and friend to many

Updated June 24 2022 - 6:01am, first published 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Weber at Pembroke Lodge.

Pembroke Lodge aged care facility at Minto recently paid tribute to a special member of its family to mark National Volunteer Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.