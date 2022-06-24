Pembroke pays tribute to long serving volunteer and friend to many

Pembroke Lodge aged care facility at Minto recently paid tribute to a special member of its family to mark National Volunteer Week.
A morning tea was held in honour of Barbara Weber, who has been a regular at the site since May 2010.
She first visited the Grevillea unit to see her mother, who was a resident at the time.
According to John Relox from Pembroke's Lifestyle Department, Ms Weber's visits became synonymous with social morning get-togethers.
"Before long, these morning teas became a routine of shared interested, general discussion and diverse reminiscing," he said.
"Barbara has a welcoming smile and a can-do attitude that encouraged others to mix and mingle. She was always ready to help others and help out at Pembroke's many varied events, including Christmas parties, garden concerts and our famous front car park fetes of years gone by.
"Barbara prepared and donated delicious homemade cakes for the cake stall and ran the cafe and cakes sales at the fete, even helping out at the book stall as well, which brought a lot of joy to her mother, who was so proud to have her daughter involved in her community."
Sadly, Ms Weber's passed in 2012. The residents of Grevillea offered comfort and she remained a regular visitor to the morning tea group.
Mr Relox said that Ms Weber then also become a regular visitor to more of the facility's units, in particular Banksia and Jacaranda, where she was able to call on her language skills to connect with residents, life their mood and spirits with laughter and conversation.
"Barbara was well versed mixing in with activities and actually ran a couple of cultural activity programs herself comprising a multicultural afternoon tea group and a knitting group," Mr Relox said.
"Barbara also once assisted the Lifestyle Team by working as a holiday relief for one the RAO's and was an excellent motivator for activity participation.
"Throughout the years Barbara has met and developed great rapport with a myriad of residents and supported many through personal triumphs and challenges."
