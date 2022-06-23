Special exhibition showcases 50 years of the Shepherd Centre

A new photographic exhibition celebrating 50 years of hearing loss charity The Shepherd Centre's work will open at Camden Civic Centre next week.
The exhibition features a series of portraits of families from The Shepherd Centre community, and will be held for almost a month from Wednesday, June 29 until Wednesday, July 20.
The Shepherd Centre chief executive Jim Hungerford said the organisation was delighted to share the exhibition.
"The exhibition showcases the many families we have helped more than 50 years and marks the recent opening of The Shepherd Centre's temporary Oran Park Clinic, servicing the Macarthur region," he said.
"We also thank Camden Council for generously sponsoring the exhibition, so that we can generate funds and awareness for our new state-of-the-art clinic, which is due to open in Oran Park in 2023."
The photos on display have been taken by talented Camdenite, and member of The Shepherd Centre community, Aisha Aboud.
Ms Aboud's son, Logan, went through the Shepherd Centre's program.
South-west Sydney is the fastest growing region of NSW and one in 1000 children will be diagnosed with some form of hearing loss. Earlier this year, the Shepherd Centre announced the expansion of services in the region, with a brand new site in Oran Park.
The Shepherd Centre's mentoring program, Hear For You, currently supports 154 teenagers with hearing loss from over 47 different schools across NSW, ACT, and Queensland.
