Special exhibition showcases 50 years of the Shepherd Centre

Updated June 23 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:44am
One of the pictures to be featured in the exhibition at Camden Civic Centre.

A new photographic exhibition celebrating 50 years of hearing loss charity The Shepherd Centre's work will open at Camden Civic Centre next week.

