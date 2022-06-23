Campbelltown student proud to be part of booming refrigeration industry

Elissa Tucker is the only female at her workplace, but she doesn't think she'll be the last.
The Campbelltown resident is part of the growing refrigeration field in the Air-conditioning and Heating Services Industry, which is expected to be worth $10 billion by 2027.
Ms Tucker, a TAFE NSW student, had always wanted to study a trade and knew that a niche industry like air-conditioning and refrigeration would always be in demand.
She is completing her Certificate III in Air-conditioning and Refrigeration and has secured a job with Zip Water.
Ms Tucker knows that she's bucking the trend as the only woman at Zip, and one of the only women in her course at TAFE.
She's urging other women to consider a career in the growth industry.
"It' a very rewarding career," she said.
"There is a lot of problem solving involved and when you face a challenge and fix the problem, it's very satisfying."
The niche industry is experiencing growth as there is a demand for non-residential installations as we emerge from COVID.
More and more qualified technicians are required to keep pace with stronger demand for energy audits on existing properties, installation of equipment to ensure compliance with stricter building codes, and ongoing repairs and maintenance of non-residential buildings.
Australian Refrigeration Council technical and training manager Noel Munkman said the industry's provided an essential but often hidden service.
"It's behind-the-scenes work but the skills and knowledge of a qualified refrigeration and air conditioning technician are integral to modern society," he said.
"Refrigeration is vital to preserve, store and transport food and is the reason we have air conditioning. A career as a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, or Fridgie as they're known, offers loads of variety and exciting opportunities to solve different challenges every day."
TAFE NSW Electrotechnology Head Teacher George Whitehouse said graduates had a reputation for being job-ready.
"As the state's leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW is uniquely positioned to work with industry to develop training that meets their specific skills needs," he said.
"At TAFE NSW we offer the only qualification that enables people to work on any refrigeration and air conditioning system without supervision. Also, graduates of the Certificate III in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration are eligible to apply for a Restricted Electrical License, opening the door to even more career opportunities."
For more information about courses available at TAFE NSW visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
