Bulls retain M'Mombwa, McGing

Local Macarthur FC stars Jake McGing and Charles M'Mombwa have extended their stay with the Bulls.
The fan favourites, from Raby and Casula respectively, will both remain with their local club until the 2023/24 season.
M'Mombwa said he was thrilled to extend his time with the Bulls.
"It's great to know my future remains at the Bulls, I feel right at home here," he said.
"Over the last two seasons, we haven't yet been able to reach the Grand Final, but I'm confident with the squad and new direction under Dwight Yorke that we'll be a strong competition ready to claim silverware.
"I'm looking forward to returning to Campbelltown Stadium and playing in front of our fans and my family and for the next season to get started."
McGing was equally proud to continue wearing the Bulls colours.
"I've really enjoyed my time so far at the club, so it was an easy decision for me to re-sign with Macarthur," he said.
"Being a local, it's an honour to represent the region I grew up in and to continue see it grow and be part of the game I love."
"I can't wait to get back out there on the pitch and be part of a team and club that the region can be proud of."
Macarthur FC Group chief executive Sam Krslovic praised both players.
"M'Mombwa is a player with loads of potential," he said
"He is still very young, but you can see his ability and potential which is why we value him so highly.
"Over the last season, he got the minutes he deserved and I'm looking forward to see what he will bring to the pitch over the next two seasons.
"Securing Jake for another two seasons is integral to our vision of the club.
"Jake is a clear asset to the club, and he understands the region and is a proud local football player.
"We look forward to seeing what Jake will bring in the next two seasons."
Macarthur FC has also announced the signing of two 18-year-old players from partner club Northbridge - Eddie Caspers and Jed Drew - on scholarship deals.
Despite these signing deals, the Bulls will need to look to bolster their numbers for next season with the departure of five other players.
Aleksandar Jovanovic, Jordon Mutch, Tomi Juric, Antony Golec and Apostolos Giannou are all leaving Macarthur FC.
Krsklovic thanked the five for their dedication to the club during their tenure.
"On behalf of the club, I would like to thank these players for all their efforts this season, on and off the pitch," he said.
"We wish them every success in their future endeavours."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
