Appeal to find man missing from Minto

Police are calling on the public to help find a young man missing from Minto.
Kevin Samphier, aged 22, was last seen at his home on Pembroke Road about noon on Saturday, June 18.
Advertisement
Campbelltown police were notified yesterday (June 22) after Kevin could not be located or contacted, and began inquiries to find him.
Police and Kevin's family hold serious concerns for his welfare as he has autism and a severe intellectual disability.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres to 190 centimetres tall, of thin build, with black hair.
It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
Kevin is known to frequent train stations and skate parts, and may be riding a push bike.
Anyone with information on Kevin's whereabouts is urged to contact Campbelltown Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.