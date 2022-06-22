Score family pass to fantastic Disney on Ice show these school holidays

There's nothing better than settling in for a good Disney movie.
Well, nothing except experiencing the magic of Disney in person of course.
Advertisement
To celebrate the return of Disney on Ice to Sydney these school holidays, Australian Community Media has two family passes to give away.
Everyone's favourite animated characters will be brought to life on the ice at Homebush's Qudos Bank Arena for the live spectacle.
We all know the cold never bothered Elsa and Anna anyway, but there's plenty more fun favourites to catch on the rink in Disney on Ice as well.
There's classics like Belle and her enchanted friends from Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella and her prince, and also more modern arrivals like Moana and Maui, Rapunzel and the ruffians from Tangled, and even Miguel from Coco.
And, of course, it wouldn't be Disney on Ice without our two favourite mice!
Mickey and Minnie will take the audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge.
Crowds will witness each characters' unique qualities and talents, inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.
The July run marks the first time Disney on Ice has returned to Sydney in three years, and it is brought to the stage by Feld Entertainment Inc.
Catch Disney on Ice at Qudos Bank Arena from July 13-17. Tickets are available through disneyonice.com.
Australian Community Media has two family passes to give away to Disney on Ice at Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday, July 14 from 2pm.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which Disney character you think would be your best friend, and why.
Entries close Tuesday, July 5.
Please read the terms and conditions.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.