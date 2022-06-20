Special Olympics bowling event held in Campbelltown

You couldn't wipe the smiles off anyone's faces at the weekend when the Special Olympics ten pin bowling event rolled into town.
The event held at Campbelltown City Bowl on Saturday was supported by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics.
LETR is an international initiative which sees members of police and other law enforcement organisations help to deliver and support tournaments and events as part of the Special Olympics.
A big part of LETR is carrying the 'Flame of Hope', a symbol of courage and a celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.
Police are considered the 'guardians of the flame', and on Saturday helped to deliver the torch to Campbelltown City Bowl in the morning to kick off the event.
A host of excited bowlers of all abilities took to the lanes and competed for bowling glory.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
