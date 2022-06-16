Macarthur Square was super on Friday, June 17, as the community and businesses got behind Hero For HeartKids, dressing up as their favourite superheroes.
Hero For HeartKids is a fun initiative that encourages workplaces, schools, childcare centres and broader communities to dress up as their favourite superheroes for a day, raising much-needed funds to support Australian kids with congenital or childhood acquired heart disease.
Committing to being a Hero for HeartKids, participants are making a pledge to stand up to congenital heart disease (CHD) in Australia, improving the lives and futures of those affected by the terrible disease.
Macarthur Square got in on the action in a big way on Friday with plenty going on.
Retailer signage and activations across the centre were on display, a professionally hosted morning tea was held, face painting had plenty of attendees and Macarthur Square retailers were dressed up as their favourite superheroes.
There was also a very special visit from Batman and the Batmobile in Kellicar Lane
Some Macarthur Square Gift Cards will be up for grabs for retailers and attendees, with a prizes awarded for uploading a picture in costume with the Batmobile and for best dressed.
Thousands of brave children are living with the life-threatening challenges of CHD, which is one the biggest causes of death in Australian babies.
Hero For HeartKids Day is an opportunity to support the real heroes, kids born with CHD.
Hero For HeartKids is encouraging everyone to support the initiative by participating in special superhero challenges, in costume, throughout the month of June, to raise awareness for CHD and demonstrate that true superheroes do exist.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
