Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

New Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building granted approval

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 17 2022 - 12:52am, first published June 16 2022 - 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milestone: Designs for the planned Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building - Macarthur has received DA approval. Picture: Supplied

A major milestone has been achieved for the new Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building - Macarthur, with the NSW Department of Planning granting approval as a State Significant Development.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.