A major milestone has been achieved for the new Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building - Macarthur, with the NSW Department of Planning granting approval as a State Significant Development.
Western Sydney University's (WSU) facility is to be delivered in partnership with South Western Sydney Local Health District, the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research and UNSW Sydney.
It will bring together world-leading researchers and clinicians across many disciplines, with a particular focus on the complex health challenges facing the fast-growing south west Sydney region.
This will include: mental illness, diabetes, healthcare of Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse communities, paediatrics, and addiction medicine.
The project team is currently reviewing tenders, with construction on the 47.5 million building expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is due to open in 2024.
Designed as a five-storey building, the facility will be a cornerstone of the multi-million dollar redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital and the broader Campbelltown Health and Education precinct and be home to the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research - Macarthur.
It will provide the infrastructure needed to promote greater scientific, clinical and industry collaboration, delivering cutting-edge diagnostics and innovative healthcare programs, treatments, and therapies, and strengthen patient care.
WSU's Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Barney Glover AO, welcomed the DA approval.
"The Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building - Macarthur will be an internationally-recognised facility that has the health and wellbeing of the south-western Sydney region at its heart," he said.
"Together with our alliance partners, we are proud to deliver a dynamic medical education and research hub for our local communities.
"We are pleased to reach this critical project milestone and we look forward to construction commencing soon."
Walker Corporation Executive Chairman, Lang Walker AO, said he is proud of the Walker Group's donation of over $20 million to establish the facility.
"What an exciting milestone in our visionary collaboration, as we get the shovels ready to turn the first sod on this state-of-the-art facility, and ultimately deliver vital health solutions to families in south-west Sydney," he said.
"Our project will deliver on our shared vision ... to transform Campbelltown Hospital into an internationally recognised research precinct, fostering greater scientific, clinical and industry collaborations."
South Western Sydney Local Health District CEO, Amanda Larkin, said the new medical research building would be a centrepiece for innovation and research in Sydney's south west.
"Creating vital linkages between clinicians, researchers and our educational partners will enable contributions to global research initiatives," she said.
"This in turn will greatly benefit local services through improved knowledge that will help to address the unique needs of the ever-growing, diverse community we serve."
Terry Goldacre, Chairman, Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research said they were proud to be a partner on this important 'next chapter' as the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research expands their medical research across south west Sydney.
"Ingham Institute - Macarthur will be another centre of excellence, adding to Ingham Institute - Liverpool, and growing our research and commercialisation capabilities," he said.
"We will continue to connect our clinicians and researchers with local and global industry to accelerate cutting edge health solutions supported by our world-class clinical trials capabilities."
UNSW's Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Attila Brungs, said the new building will offer greater opportunities for collaboration.
"In partnership, and building on our significant health, education and research presence in Greater Western Sydney, the [facility] will help address some of the biggest health challenges facing the region," she said.
"This is a momentous milestone for all of us who are working together to improve health for the Macarthur community."
The Lang Walker AO Medical research Building - Macarthur is designed by award winning Australian architects BVN, with a commitment to achieving 5 Star certification from the Green Building Council of Australia.
