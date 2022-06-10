Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Campbelltown residents urged to keep track of gang gang cockatoos

Updated June 10 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A male, left, and female gang gang cockatoo.

Attention local bird watchers. Campbelltown Council wants you to serve as its eyes and ears for a citizen science project keeping track of gang gang cockatoos in the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.