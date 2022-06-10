Campbelltown residents urged to keep track of gang gang cockatoos

Attention local bird watchers. Campbelltown Council wants you to serve as its eyes and ears for a citizen science project keeping track of gang gang cockatoos in the area.
Council's Natural Areas team is keen to get a better understanding of where the local population calls home in Campbelltown.
Any resident out and about within the LGA can report a gang gang cockatoo sighting via council's website, campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.
"This project builds on last year's survey which confirmed the existence of a local breeding population of gang gang cockatoos in Campbelltown, the hollows we found are critical habitat for breeding," said Mayor George Greiss.
"People in Campbelltown really value our local wildlife so this is a great way to get involved in a project which will contribute to future efforts to preserve this iconic species."
Information asked in the survey includes as estimate of how many birds were seen, whether they were make (bright red head) or female (dark grey head), what the cockatoos were doing and if they were regular visitors to the location.
Gang gang cockatoors have been recommended for listing as an endangered species by the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee.
