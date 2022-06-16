The 24 Hr Fight Against Cancer Macarthur launched its fundraising for 2022 on Friday at Clintons Toyota, Campbelltown, with dignitaries, sponsors and community members in attendance.
The charity supports children and adults who receive treatment at the local cancer centres: Macarthur Cancer Therapy Centre, Paediatric Ambulatory Care, Oncology Ward at Campbelltown Hospital, and Palliative Care Unit/Outreach Service at Camden Hospital.
Advertisement
The 24 Hr Fight Against Cancer Macarthur has raised $4.9 million over 18 years.
Last year because of COVID-19 regular fundraising events were cancelled. That did not deter sponsors and local community members who raised an $175,000 through the Big Blue Walk Macarthur initiative.
Team captains rallied supporters and continued fundraising on their own, using 24 Hr's new web-based fundraising platform.
The support meant that the 24hr Fight Against Cancer in 2021 was still able to make donations totaling $140,812.
Campbelltown mayor, George Griess said the spirit of community in Macarthur was "truly inspiring".
"Even though much of last year's program was disrupted due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, it was amazing to see that sponsors and teams still raised $175,000," he said.
"I'm sure everyone is keen to get back out onto the Campbelltown Athletics Stadium in October for the big walk and I look forward to seeing the sea of blue shirts on the track.
"My congratulations go to all those volunteers who work hard to ensure the 24 Hour Fight Against Cancer goes ahead each year, as well as all the residents and sponsors from across Campbelltown and the wider Macarthur region who support it."
The launch featured a welcome from 24 Hr deputy, Sue McGarrity, an address from 24 Hr chairperson, Warren Morrison, and a vote of thanks to Macarthur Cancer Therapy Centre director, Dr Annette Tognela.
There was also a presentation to hospital representatives and an acknowledgement of sponsors.
This is all a part of the lead up to the 24Hr Fight Against Cancer Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9 at Campbelltown Athletics Stadium, Leumeah.
Other key 24 Hr events in 2022 include:
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.