24 Hour Fight Against Cancer Macarthur launch fundraising efforts

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
Rallying the troops: 24 Hr Fight Against Cancer Macarthur supporters turned out on Friday to hear a run down on this year's major fundraising activities, Picture: Simon Bennett

The 24 Hr Fight Against Cancer Macarthur launched its fundraising for 2022 on Friday at Clintons Toyota, Campbelltown, with dignitaries, sponsors and community members in attendance.

