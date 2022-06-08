Firefighters urge residents to 'Be safe, not sorry' this winter

During cooler months, there is a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is urging communities across NSW to 'Be safe, not sorry' this winter by being home fire safe.
Station Officer of Macquarie Fields Fire Station, Joel Pooley, said there are traditionally more fires in bedrooms and living rooms due to heaters, electric blankets, and the like.
"Over winter, we see a spike in home fires, fire-related fatalities and injuries," he said.
"It only takes three minutes for a fire to take hold in your home, filling your home with deadly smoke.
"We urge residents to take a few simple precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."
Station Officer Pooley said firefighters are committed to reducing the risk of home fires and to protecting the irreplaceable.
"The best way to stay out of harm this winter is to take measures to prevent a fire from occurring in the first instance," he said.
"It is vitally important for people to have a working smoke alarm in their home and to test it regularly."
Other safety measures include:
Most importantly, if a fire does occur, get out, stay out and call Triple Zero (000).
This winter, keep you and your loved ones safe by using our Get Ready for Winter checklist at fire.nsw.gov.au/winter.
