Wests Tigers let go coach Michael Maguire

Michael Maguire has coached his final game with the Wests Tigers.
The club released a statement this afternoon confirmed the premiership winning coach's immediately effective termination.
A statement from the club read: "Wests Tigers sincerely thanks Michael for all his hard work and effort over the past three and a half years. As this is no doubt a challenging time for all parties, the club would like to respect Michael's privacy, wish him all the very best and will make no further comment. For the rest of the season Brett Kimmorley will take over as Interim coach".
Maguire came to the club in 2019, taking over from Ivan Cleary. In 2014, Maguire famously coached the South Sydney Rabbitohs to their first grand final win since their glory days.
Wests Tigers director of Football Tim Sheens is expected to front the media later this afternoon.
