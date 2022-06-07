Major environmental respect for Campbelltown's Bin Chicken

Alexis Bowen has been honoured for her efforts in helping to make Campbelltown more attractive.
Her recycling project, dubbed The Bin Chicken, saw her named the 2022 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year by the State Government on World Environment Day.
Environment Minister James Griffin congratulated Ms Bowen and other entrants, saying their initiatives helped to protect and conserve the environment while growing community spirit.
"Grassroots initiatives are what make our communities great, and the Environmental Awards encourage community champions, everyday individuals and local organisations that are improving our environment," he said.
"From recycling and litter reduction, to land care, creating community gardens and protecting our wildlife - this year's Environmental Awards nominees are extraordinary, and their perseverance in times of hardship should be applauded."
Ms Bowen started the Bin Chicken initiative two years ago in the Campbelltown region.
It started with Ms Bowen and her children picking up litter during their evening walks.
Within five weeks, the family had collected more than 5000 single use drink containers.
The premise behind the initiative is to reduce recyclable material entering landfill and to inspire fellow community members to use the Return and Earn deposit scheme to put back more money to local sports clubs, day care centres and a community pantry that contains food to help those in need.
The Environmental Award is part of the annual NSW Local Citizen of the Year Awards, held on Australia Day, where members of the public are invited by their local councils to nominate their fellow citizens.
"The Awards acknowledge the incredible efforts of individuals and organisations that have risen to the challenge to tackle environmental issues - every project large or small makes a positive impact for NSW," said Australia Day Council of NSW chair Andrew Parker.
For her efforts, Ms Bowen was awarded $3000.
