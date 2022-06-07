Community Service award for Lomandra School principal Mark Smith

Long serving Lomandra School principal Mark Smith was quick to deflect the spotlight from himself when asked how it felt to receive a NSW Community Service Award.
"This is a mark of the passion and quality of work by the entire staff over our five campuses," he said of the honour.
Advertisement
"When it comes to the staff at Lomandra School, I have never worked with more passionate and dedicated people. As for the students, they keep every day interesting.
"We see their needs as well as their strengths and we also see the behaviours that get in the way of their learning."
Mr Smith was recently handed the award by Campbelltown MP Greg Warren.
The award recognises individuals who have "made a tremendous contribution to their community".
Mr Smith has been at the school for students with significant and challenging behaviours since 2009.
He started his teaching career in Bomaderry High School, where he specialised in English, drama and special education.
Mr Warren said that his dedication to the school, its students and the staff was evident.
"Mark has never been someone who goes to work to simply collect a pay cheque," Mr Warren said.
"I have had the pleasure of knowing Mark for many years and I have witnessed first-hand how he goes above and beyond for the students at Lomandra.
"I was fortunate to join Mark and a group of students in 2017 to walk the Kokoda Track. That is just one example that illustrates Mark's passion for helping the students at the school.
"This is an award that is certainly deserved and in my opinions, well overdue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.