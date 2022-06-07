Experience the wonder of ballet at West HQ

Some of the world's most talented dancers will descend on Sydney next month for the spectacular Sydney International Ballet Gala.
The event will debut at West HQ's Sydney Coliseum Theatre on July 16 and 17, and to celebrate Australian Community Media has seven family passes to give away.
The unique event showcases a cross-section of more than 100 years of ballet history in a world-class program.
There will be excerpts from the greatest classical ballet works and highlights from the contemporary dance repertoire from around the globe.
Performers with the highest technical precision, elegance and artistry will stun on the Coliseum stage.
Visiting dancers represent the Australian Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet and Dortmund Ballet.
Artistic director Slava Tutukin said the artists would share the language of dance with audiences.
"This gala is a celebration that aims to unite and connect artists and audiences even in the most difficult of circumstances," he said.
"Local and international artists will share their personal stories using dance as a universal language which for many generations has opened doors for communication across global cultures."
Dancers include Grace Carroll, Bryce Latham, Julian MacKay and Mayu Tanigaito among many others.
Tickets start at $69. Learn more at Ticketek.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
