Share thoughts on shape of Campbelltown justice precinct

Macarthur residents are invited to help shape the master plan for Campbelltown's long sought-after Community and Justice Precinct.
The precinct would revitalise the centre of the CBD and provide better access to justice services. It is a collaborative project between three levels of government under the Western Sydney City Deal to drive job growth and stimulate the economy.
Advertisement
The five-hectare precinct would aim to set a new benchmark for social justice with improved access to courts and community services, enhanced education and greater employment opportunities.
State minister for Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said it was important for locals to share their thoughts on the creation of the precinct.
"I strongly encourage residents to take part in the consultation process so we can begin planning a precinct that best reflects the needs of the community," he said.
The proposed site is currently occupied by Campbelltown Court House and Campbelltown Civic Centre. It is proposed that the precinct would include new courts and justice services, a library, education facilities, community facilities, offices, retail spaces, and public spaces.
Residents are encouraged to fill out a survey and tell planners what they would like to see in the precinct before the deadline on Sunday, June 19.
Targeted consultation is planned for specific groups, including representatives of the Aboriginal community, to ensure connections with Country inform the planning and design of the precinct.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss encouraged everyone to have their say.
"This is an exciting time for the community and an opportunity to see their own ideas and aspirations for our city centre incorporated into the design of a vibrant precinct that will not only attract economic investment and jobs, but also be a place where people can come to enjoy public spaces and gather with friends and family," he said.
"This community consultation process will shape the aesthetic of the precinct, the use of public spaces and the types of places that residents want to see and experience."
The information gained in the consultation will assist to inform the preparation of a Master Plan, which will be prepared by consultants Hassell Studio and Bridge42. They will prepare plans for the public spaces, built form, improved connections and development staging underpinned by sustainability outcomes and designing with Country.
Later in the year the second phase of the consultation will be held, inviting community feedback on the draft Master Plan.
The master planning phase of the project costs $1.2 million, shared between state and federal governments, and Campbelltown Council.
Cr Greiss said the precinct would be of great benefit to the Campbelltown community.
"The precinct would not only meet the justice needs of a growing population, but also signal that the Campbelltown CBD is an attractive place for business to thrive," he said.
"This is the first step as part of an ongoing consultation process to ensure that the community has real ownership over the project and that it is reflective of people's aspirations for our city. I look forward to seeing the draft master plan return to the community for feedback when it's developed later in the year."
NSW Attorney General said planning the precinct was a great step forward.
"Consulting with the community is an important next step to determining how to best invest in western Sydney in a way that reflects local needs and ensures access to justice, now and in the future," he said.
Advertisement
Have your say at overtoyou.campbelltown.nsw.gov.au/cjprecinct
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.