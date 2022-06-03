Campbelltown the star of dramedy about real Christmas

Christmas time is usually far from a walk in the park.
You've got to navigate awkward family dynamics, scrounge together enough money for gifts and try to get the food ready on time.
Advertisement
But that's not often what you seen in Christmas movies - it's all joy, smiles and happy endings.
Director Heath Davis wanted to show an Aussie Christmas the way it often really is - a big mess.
Soon, locals will be able to the result of that idea on the big screen with his new movie Christmess. And the best part is, it was filmed right here in Campbelltown.
"This is an unsentimental Christmas movie, a movie about a real Christmas," Davis said.
"It's dramatic and it's funny and it's something everyone will be able to identify with. Just imagine a movie about your family at Christmas, and this is it, without all that glamorised, advertised side of Christmas.
"It's set in Campbelltown in a hot summer week."
Christmess, co-produced by locals at Brick Studios, tells the story of a washed up former soap star, Chris Flint (played by Steve Le Marquand from Vertical Limit), who takes a job as a 'mall Santa' after exiting rehab.
He moves into a halfway house with his sponsor, Nick, and Joy (played by Hannah Joy from the band Middle Kids), and "over the course of a week the unlikely trio help each other get through waht is a stressful time", Davis said.
Things get messier when Chris unexpectedly runs into his estranged daughter Noelle (played by Bardia actress Nicole Pastor) and her infant son.
"His world is rocked but the trio make it their mission to try and win over Chris' daughter," Davis said.
"Chaos and hilarity ensues. It's a beautiful, big-hearted movie about family, about love, about heartbreak and human connection. There will be laughs and tears."
Filming just wrapped up on the local shoot after 18 days in May.
Davis said Campbelltown, both the place and its people, was such a huge part of the production.
"I've made all my films in regional towns and setting is such a main character in my movies," he said.
"There's something quintessentially Australian about a working class area, and Campbelltown is exactly that.
"It's industrial and suburban with bits of rural as well, it gets bloody hot in summer, and logistically, it has all the infrastructure in place.
"It's hard to make a movie in a big city and we needed a community that would embrace us."
Advertisement
Davis said there were plenty of locations which would be immediately recognisable to Macarthur locals, including Campbelltown's Queen Street, Emily Cottage, the Beer Shed Brewing Co. at Leumeah and more.
Plenty of locals appear as extras in the scenes and were happy to welcome the filmmakers into their community.
"This is really about the people and the DNA that drives this town," Davis said.
"I think people will be pleasantly surprised when they see their own backyard on screen, and the places they frequent every day. It's the poetry of everyday life.
"Everyone has been so generous with us, and you don't get that in the inner city areas."
Davis said he hoped to see Christmess in cinemas as early as this festive season, but "film-making is an ever-evolving beast", so it might hit theatres the following year.
Advertisement
Locals can keep up to date with all the developments at the Christmess Facebook page.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.