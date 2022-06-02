Mum, student, tutor - how Geanina balanced it all

Anyone who lived with an even moderately large family during the COVID lockdowns knows just how challenging that environment could be.
Personalities clashed, toes were stepped on and everyone basically went stir-crazy.
Now imagine raising four homeschooling children (including three teens), tutoring others and completing your own university study in a three-bedroom home.
That was the situation for Blair Athol mum Geanina Adina, who graduated from Charles Sturt University with a Graduate Diploma in Pastoral Counselling last month - with distinction.
But Mrs Adina takes it all in her stride.
"It was hard, with my hubby working from home and the kids homeschooling, it felt like, you know, 'this is my space and you're invading it'," she joked.
"But it really brought things into perspective and simplified life. It made us fine-tune what's really important and we relied on each other more.
"It was actually a very fruitful time and a really blessed time.
"I had to be very organised and structured, not waste any time being idle. I'm the kind of person who strives on structure and routine and that sense of predictability."
Mrs Adina said her family was amazing in stepping up to help her complete her studies.
She said the elder kids each took one day of the week to cook for the family, while her husband cooked on weekends.
"They were amazing and it was a big load off my plate," Mrs Adina said.
"My family helped out in a very practical way. We're Filipino, and culturally it's natural for us to do thing together.
"I'm so lucky to have a husband who has allowed his wife to dream and has carried our family financially so that I can pursue what I want to do - not every woman has that.
"The support and mentorship of my husband has allowed me to be there for other people in a bigger way."
And it is supporting others that drew Mrs Adina to her study in the first place.
She found that while tutoring kids across Macarthur that she almost slipped into a counsellor role for not just her students, but also their parents.
So she took that drive and decided to turn it into a career through her study.
"One time I had a student tell me that they'd been thinking about killing themselves," Mrs Adina said.
"I thought, 'I know how to talk to you, and I know what to say, but I don't have the right qualification for this, I'm not 100 per cent equipped professionally to walk alongside you'.
"So I had a meeting with the parents and that all turned out well.
"But I found these mental health issues were happening more and more with the kids, and sometimes their parents, and I thought maybe I could actually counsel people for a career - then came the desire to study.
"I first decided to do that before I found out I was pregnant with my eight-year-old, so this seed was planted almost 10 years ago."
Mrs Adina said finding the balance between her study, her students and being their to meet the emotional needs of her own children was a delicate act.
But now that she's finished - and earned the Executive Dean's Award for outstanding achievement twice in 2021 - she can't wait to get her counselling service - Forming Minds, Touching Hearts - up and running.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
