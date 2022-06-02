Jeff McGill launches book about his pioneering ancestor

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone in Campbelltown who doesn't know Jeff McGill.
Now, with the release of his long-gestating passion project, everyone can also get to know his great-great-grandmother, Rachel Kennedy.
The local historian and former Advertiser editor has just launched his biography, Rachel, researched and written over the best part of three decades.
Launched at St Patrick's College, Campbelltown, in front of a sea of Macarthur faces, Rachel tells of Mr McGill's grandfather's grandmother, a remarkable woman from the Warrumbungles near Coonabarabran, who, with no education, fought for local rights, healed townsfolk, sheltered bushrangers and raised a horde of children.
Mr McGill said he was grateful to publishers at Allen and Unwin who saw potential in his work, gathered from oral history, old newspapers and frequent visits to Rachel's hometown, and turned a personal project into a book everyone can enjoy.
"It's been almost 40 years since my grandpa took me aside as a young teenager and said, 'here I want to show you something'," the author told the crowd of 150 on Wednesday night.
"He pulled out on old yellowing piece of newspaper, an obituary.
"It was about his grandmother, Rachel."
Mr McGill said he was immediately taken by her story, by the accomplished horsewoman in the mountains who led a remarkable, pioneering life.
"We got into endless conversations about her over the next five years, and when my grandpa died in 1988... I was already collecting what I called 'Rachel-ana'," he said.
"It was a hobby that I'd keep for the next 30-odd years."
Mr McGill spoke of trips to the Warrumbungles, of discovering places his ancestors had visited and called home.
He recalled a particular visit, with son Rob in tow, where he was determined to find the grave of Rachel's mother.
"Rachel was 12 years old when her mother died, and her father was way, so she had to dig the grave and this 12-year-old girl dragged her dead mother's body out to the hole to bury her," Mr McGill said.
"I wanted to know where that happened. So we rang the local historians and somebody reported seeing a gravestone up there 40 years ago, but there had been bushfires and floods since then.
"So Robbo and I went up with a bush cousin of mine.
"I knew it had to be in this particular valley somewhere. Then we finally found it.
"The gravestone was in the mud, it had collapsed but it was there. We were able to plot the exact location of the homestead.
"Standing on the site of this thing was emotional, it had been a very personal journey."
Mr McGill said the story of Rachel may have taken place more than 500 kilometres away, but the book was very much a Campbelltown and Macarthur product, and owed a great debt to the people who had helped him along the way.
"I'm sure everyone where has been ear-bashed about it from me over the years," he joked.
"It means a lot for me to be here and share this with you."
Rachel is available now through book stores and online retailers.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
