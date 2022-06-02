Young Champions celebrated at awards night

Stand-out youths from across the region were celebrated at the recent Macarthur Young Champions Awards.
More than 100 young achievers were recognised for their achievements and work in a variety of fields at the event which packed out Wests League Club, Leumeah, and 26 winners were celebrated.
The ceremony was organised by local not-for-profit organisation Rainbow Crossing, and honoured youngsters of all abilities for their community service, artistic endeavours, sporting brilliance and academic excellence.
The first-of-its-kind event was brought to life by Rainbow Crossing chair Brian Laul, who said there were so man amazing kids and teens who make a big difference to the Macarthur community.
"It is my hope that these awards will inspire young people of all backgrounds to rise above their difficulties and pursue a journey of excellence," he said.
"We have so many talented and passionate under-19s creating positive changes and sometimes just a pat on the back, a little appreciation, can make a real difference and give them the determination to go even further."
Werriwa MP Anne Stanley praised the work of the many kids honoured at the Macarthur Young Champions Awards.
"It's fantastic to see so many inspirational kids and young adults in our community all gathered together here," she said.
Kyla Hodges was one of the youths honoured. She is an ambassador for Bravery Buddies, a charity which supplies companion dolls for children going through cancer treatment or, like herself, who have alopecia.
Kyla learned to crochet during lockdown last year, and began to make and sell 'worry worms', raising more than $4000 for Bravery Buddies.
State champion swimmer Sean Sullivan, 12, has written two internationally published children's books and was recently the youngest author featured on the Campbelltown Book Trail - more than earning his place among the honourees.
Dominic Baker was also recognised. Despite undergoing major surgery on one of his legs, which confined him to a wheelchair for six weeks, Dominic had an extraordinary season as a multi-class special needs athlete, and broke the Little Athletics state record for Shot Put in the F37 U13-14 Boys category.
Another of the winners was 17-year-old stand-up comic Emma Hughes, who has ADHD, autism and Tourettes, and uses her lived experience to shape her routines.
Emma recently performed at the Melbourne Comedy Festival as a NSW Finalist for Class Clowns. She hopes to "change the perception of people with disabilities".
