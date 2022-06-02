Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Young Champions celebrated at awards night

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stand-out youths from across the region were celebrated at the recent Macarthur Young Champions Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.