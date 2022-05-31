Donate warm goods to help the vulnerable

Gather some blankets, scarves, beanies and sleeping bags and head to Wests to make a difference this winter.
Wests Group has kicked off its 2022 Winter Appeal in partnership with Big Yellow Umbrella (BYU) to support the Macarthur Homelessness Steering Committee.
Advertisement
The committee represents a network of organisations which provide support, counselling, food, clothing and accommodation for the most vulnerable in our community.
You can help by donating new or handmade winter items, as well as backpacks, water bottles, towels, face washers, toiletries and vouchers, to Wests League Club Leumeah or the BYU head office at Narellan before Tuesday, July 5.
BYU's Kim Landouw said donations were needed now more than ever.
"In the past 18 months we have seen an enormous increase in the prevalence of couch surfing, homelessness, mortgage and financial stress in the region," she said.
"Every donation goes a long way towards assisting those facing homelessness over the colder months."
Wests is also hosting a special volunteer event called 'Love Squared' at the club on Wednesday, July 20, where guests and local knitting groups will come together to knit and crochet beanies, scarves and blanket squares for the winter appeal.
Those interested are encouraged to bring along spare balls of wool and needles and join the cause. Register at community@westslc.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.