Donate warm goods to help the vulnerable

Updated May 31 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:07am
Get donating: Donate your winter goods at Wests to help those in need this chilly season. Picture: Supplied

Gather some blankets, scarves, beanies and sleeping bags and head to Wests to make a difference this winter.

