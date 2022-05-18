A group of Campbelltown school students have been selected to represent the Wests Tigers at the 2022 NRL Indigenous Youth Summit.
The four students were invited to Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 18, to be presented their Wests Tigers polos.
Advertisement
The students headed to the summit are: Tyler Webster-Mansfield (Macquarie Fields High School), Heath Mason (St Gregory's College), Holly Chenhall (Camden High School) and Merinda Fair-Townsend (St Patrick's College for Girls).
Heath, Holly and Merinda attended the presentation at Campbelltown.
Mason was apart of the winning Harold Matts team with the Western Suburbs Magpies, is keen on a NRL career and looking to go to university as a physiotherapist.
Holly wants to go to university to be a paramedic or physiotherapist, while Merinda is planning to head to university to study criminology, psychology or human behavior.
Upon arriving at the stadium the students were excited to learn that Indigenous Tigers players, Daine Laurie and James Roberts, would present their polos.
Roberts said that it was a good achievement for the kids and that they had a big week ahead of them.
"They're all pretty excited about it," he said. "It's good to come out and present them their polos and a football, and to make them feel welcome. I think it's good that [the NRL] are getting more involved in the community and that they're giving a lot of young kids opportunities like this.
"It's really important they get kids, especially from the areas that the club's from ... it's good to see that we're coming out west, [and] the kids are involved as well."
The summit, a week long leadership camp (running this week), where the students participate in cultural and leadership activities, is part of the NRL's School to Work program.
School to Work is a national education and employment program that supports year 11 and 12 Indigenous students in their choices and aspirations. The program attempts to ensure they successfully complete school and transition into further study, training or meaningful employment.
The NRL's Jaleesa Godson said having both of the plays come out was great and meant a lot to the students.
"[For Daine and James] to give their time, but also talk about their culture and what Indigenous round means to them ... the students faces lit up when when they walked in," she said.
"The Wests Tigers always support the NRL and our School to Work program. So just making sure that we can have our students be able to connect and to provide that encouragement is great."
Ms Godson said the program provides opportunities for young, Indigenous kids who want to achieve something after year 12.
"Especially out here in Campbelltown, we do have a high population of Aboriginal people in the community," she said. "Having the programme embedded into the schools out here, there's quite a difference."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.