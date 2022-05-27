Expand your family with greyhound adoption day at Macarthur Pets

news, local-news,

If there's a greyhound-shaped hole in your life, Macarthur Pets has an event for you. The Gregory Hills pet and pet supplies store is welcoming 30 loving pooches from the Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) family to its birthday celebrations next weekend, and all 30 are looking for new families to call their own. The same event was held last year, and Kearns residents Bec Cossier and Matt Ah Sam picked up two beautiful black hounds to take home; sisters named Ember and Sugar. Ms Cossier said she became interested in the breed a few weeks before heading to the event. "I was walking along the dog beach at Wollongong with my brothers' dogs and I came across this greyhound being walked," she said. "He was so beautiful and I was just drawn to him. He was one of the biggest I've ever seen. "He had his big GAP collar and lead on, and I asked his owner if he was an ex-racer, and he said yes. "So I started looking into GAP and just fell in love with the breed." Ms Cossier said bringing Ember and Sugar home last year was the best decision, and she and Mr Ah Sam couldn't imagine life without them. "They've got their own beds in the house and sleep inside," she said. "Everyone says how spoiled they are. "They live a good life and are super settled and well-adjusted." Ms Cossier said people were surprised to learn that the speedy breed were actually fond of having chill days and cuddling with their humans. "Greyhounds do only need minimal exercise, which fits in well with my partner and I and our lifestyles as full-time workers," she said. "We take them down to the beach on weekends, and out for a walk to the park every other day. They've got a big yard to run around in and lots of toys for stimulation. "They're not too demanding in that respect and they're happy and content with shorter walks." Ms Cossier encouraged anyone who was toying with the idea of adopting a greyhound to contact GAP and open their hearts and homes. "I've got a lot of friends and family who said, 'oh, they're big, they're this, they're that', and they had a different idea from what's real and what the breed is like," she said. "Greyhounds will give you all the love. I love the way they nuzzle in and are so affectionate. "I recommend greyhounds, especially rescues, to anyone. They've completed us as a family." Ms Cossier thanked GAP for making sure they had everything they needed and guiding them through the initial adoption process. Check out greyhound adoption day at Macarthur Pets (64 Steer Road, Gregory Hills) on Sunday, June 5, from 10am-4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/b936a8ea-a0ba-4f56-be97-f591aa819e34.jpg/r0_219_4896_2985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg